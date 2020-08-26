MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - BrewHounds Brew Pub and Dog Park has just announced the following for those Gulf Coast residents fleeing from the Hurricane Laura, officials announced Wednesday.
“If anyone evacuating from Louisiana is having a hard time finding a place to stay because they have dogs, I am willing to open BrewHounds for them to stay the night. Not the most luxurious accommodations, but we’re here for you. Just message us.“
Contact:
Jim Ivy, Owner, BrewHounds
(251) 463-9259 Cell
Brew Hounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
806 Monroe Street, Mobile, AL 36602
