MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - BrewHounds Brew Pub and Dog Park has just announced the following for those Gulf Coast residents fleeing from the Hurricane Laura, officials announced Wednesday.

“If anyone evacuating from Louisiana is having a hard time finding a place to stay because they have dogs, I am willing to open BrewHounds for them to stay the night. Not the most luxurious accommodations, but we’re here for you. Just message us.“

Contact:

Jim Ivy, Owner, BrewHounds

(251) 463-9259 Cell

Jivy@HomesByInfinity.com

Brew Hounds Brew Pub & Dog Park

806 Monroe Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Https://BrewHoundsMobile.com

Watch for updates on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/BrewHounds-116612289736972/

