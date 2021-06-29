06/29/2021. While patrolling Timbercreek around 1:30 am, officers spotted a man inside the RV/boat storage area trying to enter a motor home. The suspect fled when he saw the officers but left his vehicle behind. Spanish Fort PD assisted by visiting his residence in a nearby neighborhood, where they located the suspect. Twenty-year-old Zachary Lee was charged with B&E of a motor vehicle, Possession of Burglar's Tools, Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property 4th, and Attempting to Elude Police.
Burglary suspect arrested after Daphne officers spot him in RV storage area
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- By Andy Rose and Alaa Elassar, CNN
- Updated
