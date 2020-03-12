Other St. Patrick's Day events around the country may have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but not the biggest one in Mobile
We're talking about St. Patrick's Day and Callaghan's big St. Patrick's Day celebration this weekend
The owner of Callaghan's, John Thompson, says the event will go in as scheduled.
Signs are up and a tent is going up.
But, there will be precautions.
Thompson says every station will have hand sanitizer.
Thompson said, "It's outside. Not everybody is contained in one big room. We're hoping for the best and, my advice: if you're concerned, don't come."
It's a two day celebration that will take place Saturday and Tuesday.
