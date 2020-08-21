A lot of people are watching the weather, but especially people who have made outdoor plans for the week.
Meaher State Park on the Causeway is a busy place for campers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
People who bring their RV's and campers here, like Jake and Mary Taffaro, originally from New Orleans, know how fickle the weather can be.
As far as preparations for a storm, Mary Taffaro said, "We're not going to do anything right now until it gets a little bit closer and get a better idea, because, if we're on one side, it's good, and, the other side, it's not too good."
Jake Taffaro said, "For us, since we are on the water here, we'll probably pack up a lot of stuff that's outside, you know, and put it all away."
Being from New Orleans, the Taffaros are familiar with hurricanes.
Mary Taffaro said, "In 1965, we went through Hurricane Betsy and, then, forgot what year, Camille."
So, they are cautious...and watchful.
Jake Taffaro said, "We take them one at time, you know. I mean, we don't get overly nervous, overly excited."
Mary Taffaro said she's praying.
