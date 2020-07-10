You may have wondered: is it possible to test negative if you really DO have COVID-19?
Can testing be done too soon?
Mobile County Health Department officials say it is possible to have the virus in your body and it be too low to be detected by PCR laboratory tests.
Let's call the day you've been exposed to COVID-19 "Day Zero."
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, on average, you'll test positive, or start showing symptoms, between two and 14 days after exposure.
Dr. Murphree said, "If you get tested on days one, two, three, or four, it's very likely that, even if you were infected on day zero, you will test negative due to a false negative result."
Why?
Dr. Murphree says, when you're infected, test results are affected by how many virus particles you inhaled.
She said, "Those viruses have to replicate in your body to a level that they can be detected by PCR on the specimen from your nose, and that takes a few days."
So Dr. Murphree says, if you think you've been exposed, don't get your first PCR test before day five to 7.
But remember: you have to be quarantined the entire time.
And Dr. Murphree said, "And regardless of that negative, if that test, regardless of the result, you have to continue staying home through 14 days and, then, we want you to get tested again on day 12 to 14."
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control requires two consecutive negative PCR tests before a patient is moved out of isolation.
