COVID-19 has forced a lot of cities to cancel their fireworks shows, so many people have decided to put on their own shows.
You might say fireworks sales, locally, are through the roof.
The staff at Joe's Fireworks in Theodore says they've been busy with customers buying fireworks for themselves.
They even had to order some late shipments.
Owners believe the cancellation of the City of Mobile show and others in the area are helping spark sales.
Pammy Desporte with Joe's Fireworks said, "I think it's had a big effect. I think a lot of people are buying bigger stuff than what they normally do because they don't want to miss out, especially when you have families and your kids want to see fireworks, and, you know, you can't take them nowhere, so, it's like, let's go get our own."
When asked what she thought about all the fireworks shows being cancelled, Customer Siera Gray said, "I guess you've got to do whatever you've got to do to keep everybody safe."
Mobile Fire-Rescue says fireworks are prohibited within city limits and the public safety jurisdiction, but it is legal to buy sell and use fireworks in some unincorporated areas of the county.
Authorities just remind everyone to be safe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.
