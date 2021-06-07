MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Christopher Cross will celebrate a 40th anniversary with a performance in September at the Mobile Civic Center.
The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time in Grammy history — the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.
In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold more than 10 million albums. His music has garnered five GRAMMYs, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.
This year, Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a tour that will feature songs from his debut album: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and many more.
Says Cross for a news release, “This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life’s journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11. Ticket prices will be $34.50, $49.50, $64.50, $89.50
