BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast in the FOX10 viewing area is under a storm surge warning for Hurricane Heta.
In Bayou La Batre, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting 5 to 8 feet of surge.
Preparing in the Bayou
Myles Herring spent his Tuesday morning securing his dock in Bayou La Batre. His dock is an ongoing project that needs repairs after every storm.
“There’s wear and tear and it needs new nails, screws and hopefully it doesn’t end up in my front yard across the street,” Herring said.
Herring isn’t too worried about Zeta, but he's not taking any chances. Experience has taught him that.
“We’re getting ready for whatever could come with this hurricane. We’ve been fortunate so far but you only push your luck a certain amount,” Herring told us.
City preparing as well
The City of Bayou la Batre has had plenty of practice this year when it comes to dealing with storms. Mayor Terry Downey said, starting Wednesday morning the city will provide sand for sandbags.
“We have put a lot out before but we’ll be ready to go again. We’ve got another load of sand we’re ready to distribute that in the morning,” Mayor Downey told us.
Mayor Downey said the city's public works will be watching the floodwaters and putting up barricades where needed.
“I’ve lived here all my life so we’re accustomed to storms coming and going and we’re going to get ready and watch out for the surge. That is always our concern,” Mayor Downey said.
Herring told us whatever happens, they'll get through.
“You get used to it and the neighbors all work together. If part of my yard ends up in their yard they’ll get it back to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.