You can help the victims of Hurricane Dorian. The City of Prichard is hosting a donation drive for folks in the Bahamas. They have teamed up with a trucking company to get the supplies to those in need.
Councilman Lorenzo Martin sends the following details:
The Truck is Here!
Help Us, Help The Bahamas
All Day Saturday Oct. 5
We Challenge each City in Mobile County.
Countywide Challenge Supply Drive.
