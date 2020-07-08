With the Summer heat, a lot of folks are spending time at the pool! Pool Scouts of Pensacola provides pool cleaning and maintenance services to those in Gulf Breeze, Cantonment and surrounding areas. They are committed to giving you the best pool cleaning service! They provide many services like seasonal opening and a single service. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pool Scouts of Pensacola is practicing social distancing and are taking all safety measures serious to keep their clients safe.
Be sure to contact Pool Scouts of Pensacola today to ensure your pool is in tip-top shape! For more information, visit them online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.