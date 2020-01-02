UPDATE:
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said crews are searching for a possible person in the water after an empty kayak was found in Pensacola.
The orange kayak was found near Marine Max Marina in Bayou Chico just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 2. The Coast Guard said there have been no reports of a missing person concerning the kayak.
Along with Coast Guard teams from Pensacola and New Orleans, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Pensacola Police Department, and a fireboat crew from Pensacola Fire Department are assisting in the search.
If you have any details about the kayak you're asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.
