If you were ever looking to support the arts, now is a great time.
The Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC) is closed as a result os the COVID-19 restrictions.
However, the center is finding ways to still showcase artwork and provide lessons. Teachers are now offering virtual classes. Exhibits are now online too, so you never have to leave your couch.
Art museums around the world are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they're turning to virtual experiences to show collections and special exhibits.
This isn't new: Google Arts and Culture has partnered with museums before, such as The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, Louvre Museum in Paris and many others.
Virtual art shows are generating sales for art centers, which relies on gift shop sales, fundraisers, and donations.
While closed, until further notice, the ESAC says it's adapting with new and exciting programming including Virtual Art Lessons, Online Exhibits, art for purchase, and more.
It also announced a Gift Shop partner portal with expanded items from one of its vendors, Kalalou, that acts as a fundraiser for ESAC (and you get a 10% discount)!
