FOX10 News is asking questions of Mobile health officials following reports that federal officials are shipping coronavirus test kits to state and local health departments.
The quarantine of a cruise ship in New Jersey is also raising concerns.
As far as whether Mobile County and Baldwin County health officials will get the kits, Mobile County officials say it's their understanding any test kits will go to the Alabama Department of Health.
We've reached out to state health officials, which also oversee the Baldwin County Health Department, but haven't heard back yet.
But there are new developments concerning the quarantine of a cruise ship in New Jersey.
A Royal Caribbean Ship, the Anthem of the Seas, with 12 quarantined Chinese nationals, has docked in New Jersey after arriving from the Bahamas.
They were reportedly quarantined until they could be tested for the coronavirus because some were having pulmonary issues.
Mobile County health officials say they have talked with Mobile Port authorities, city officials, Carnival Cruise Lines, and the Coast Guard to make sure everyone is informed and ready if needed to isolate and assess travelers returning from mainland China.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "It's a new virus. We don't know a lot about it. Things are changing every day. So, every time we look at the news, the number of cases is higher, the number of deaths is higher."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shipped test kits this week to U.S. and international laboratories, including those at state and local public health departments.
This would enable results to come back in four hours.
About 400 test kits will be distributed domestically and internationally and the CDC says more kits will be produced and shipped in the future.
Dr. Murphree said, "The Centers for Disease Control is working hard to make the virus, and the testing for the virus, available throughout the U.S., internationally, so that we can get the testing materials, hopefully the vaccine."
Carnival Cruise Line officials say they've started enhanced screening and prevention measures.
All booked guests who have traveled to, from, or through China, Hong Kong, and Macau in the 14 days prior to their departure will not be allowed to sail.
Federal officials say 337 people in the U.S. are under investigation for the coronavirus so far.
12 have tested positive.
But no cases have been identified in Alabama right now.
