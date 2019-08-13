MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Court documents reveal new details in last week's shootout involving Mobile police officers.
The shootout happened Thursday on South Ann Street. No officers or bystanders were harmed, although both suspects were shot and wounded,
Both Johnny Vail and Andrew Mitchell were booked into Mobile County Metrol Jail after being treated in the hospital for their wounds sustained during the shootout.
The new court documents show that federal authorities want Vail held until after their charges are decided. A hearing on the matter is set for this afternoon in federal court in Mobile.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges two gun-related offenses: That Vail was a felon in possession of a firearm and that he was in possession of a stolen firearm.
The affidavit attached to the criminal complaint states that a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded on Thursday, Aug. 8, to the 1300 block of Duval Street in Mobile in response to an officer-involved shooting. After responding, the task force officer observed two firearms laying on the ground behind a residence -- one a .40 caliber firearm next to a pool of blood and the other a Glock 9mm weapon on the ground next to the residence, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states the task force officer Mobile Police Department narcotics officers noticed Vail and an unknown man who was later identified as Mitchell walking next to a house. MPD Officer McGee recognized Vail as being a seller of illegal narcotics, according to the affidavit.
When the narcotics officers attempted to stop Vail, Mitchell produced a firearm and started firing at police as officers exited their vehicle, the affidavit states. MPD Sgt. Frost then returned fire, striking Mitchell twice and striking Vail at least once, according to the affidavit.
Mitchell fell when he was shot, and Vail continued to run, dropping the Glock firearm and a small brown bag, the affidavit states. It goes on to state that Vail then ran into an abandoned apartment from which he later surrendered to police.
The affidavit further states that Vail subsequently told law enforcement officials he was given the firearm in May 2018 after he was released from prison after serving a sentence on a federal obstruction of justice charge. He was interviewed by law enforcement investigators after being treated at the hospital for his wounds.
The ATF determined the Glock pistol had been stolen during the April 2019 burglary of the residence of an MPD officer.
Vail stated that he knew the gun had to belong to police because he had not seen that particular Glock model on the street, the affidavit states.
On Wednesday, federal prosecutors filed a motion for detention for Vail.
The affidavit states Mitchell is under indictment for first-degree robbery and was last in state court on that charge in January this year, when he was denied youthful offender status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.