MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two young suspects are locked up in Metro Jail, accused of threatening to harm police on the same day as a shootout between MPD officers and narcotics suspects.
That's according to court documents.
Justin Lambert, 19, and Maurice Brown, 21, are charged with making terrorist threats.
Brown made threats via Facebook Live, according to the court documents. “We are going to purge the police,” he said, according to the documents.
Lambert did the same on Facebook Live, the documents state. Waiving a pistol during the livestream, Lambert said, “Every tear I shed blood will be shed on police,” according to the court records.
Prosecutors say the Facebook Live was done a week ago, on Thursday, Aug. 8 -- the same day police say narcotics suspects Andrew Lee Mitchell and Johnny Vail were taken into custody after MPD officers came under fire in the RV Taylor community.
No officers or bystanders were harmed. Both suspects were wounded during the exchange of gunfire.
