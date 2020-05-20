There’s a one-of-a-kind product that’s making it possible for many businesses to reopen and because of that, business is booming for a local company. Clear, plastic barriers make the face-to-face interaction at many businesses, possible. AL-FLA Plastics is supplying businesses all along the gulf coast with custom barriers.
Plexiglass, Lexan and similar plastic shielding is now found just about everywhere. From post offices to the nail salons, for businesses that are open for business and have dealings with the public, it’s just part of the new normal.
AL-FLA Plastics is the chief supplier of these products in south Alabama. Plexiglass and acrylics have typically been a specialty item but not anymore. Demand for the product has skyrocketed as society tries to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of the virus, we’re seeing places have to put protective barriers in their offices…wherever that may be that never had to consider it before so it’s been extremely busy but we’re happy to do it and we’re working not only in the Mobile area but throughout the state and really, through the gulf region,” said AL-FLA Plastics president, John Pryor.
For some business and government agencies, a barrier is being required as a condition of doing business. For others, like State Farm agent, Makeda Nichols it provides a level of security for her customers and employees. Since face-to-face interaction is preferable to the virtual methods she’s been using, Nichols has purchased eight basic desk shields. She’s excited to now have most of her employees back at the office.
“Technology’s teaching me that we can communicate through Skype, through Zoom but to me that’s not the same thing because it’s impersonal and I hope that we will be able to resume all that and that was the reason why this set up was important to me,” Nichols explained.
Requests continue to come into AL-FLA Plastics. From basic pass-through shields to custom medical pieces, AL-FLA is tackling jobs they’ve never seen before.
“The needs of specific people are what created it and then we customize, like the one I showed you for a doctor, incubating a patient and being able to stick his hands through a protective barrier while he does,” Pryor said. “Nail salons are calling us all over…from Texas, all over because they need protection.”
Through their retail and marketing partner at McAleer’s Furniture Company, AL-FLA Plastics is filling orders as fast as they’re coming in, including the WALA Fox 10 News studio where we’re hoping to welcome more employees back very soon.
