Below are known Coronavirus testing locations in Southwest Alabama put out by Rep. Bradley Byrne.
Baldwin County
6631 Park Drive, Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 255-2323
7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm
10040-A County Road 48, Fairhope, AL 36526
(251) 220-6980
7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm
25775 Perdido Beach Blvd Suite E-5, Orange Beach, AL 36561
(251) 250-1402
7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm
Escambia County
Escambia County Health Department
1115 Azalea Avenue, Brewton, 36426
334-867-5765
Monday, April 6, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Notes: ** Call first for appointment. **Patient will need to present a doctor’s order. This information is preferred to be emailed to the health department prior to an appointment at swdistrictcovid19@adph.state.al.us.
Escambia County Health Department
8600 Highway 31 N., Suite 17, Atmore, 36502
251-368-9188
Monday, April 6, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Notes: ** Call first for appointment. **Patient will need to present a doctor’s order. This information is preferred to be emailed to the health department prior to an appointment at swdistrictcovid19@adph.state.al.us.
Main Street Family Care
2134 Douglas Avenue, Brewton, 36426
251-236-4026
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m./Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m./Sunday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Mobile County
Festival Centre
900 Montlimar Drive, Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 250-1403
7 Days/ 8:00 am-6:00 pm
1097 Industrial Blvd, Saraland, AL 36571
(251) 250-1519
7 Days/ 8:00 am-6:00 pm
5235 Rangeline Service Road S, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36619
(251) 220-7281
7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
2350 Schillinger Road, Mobile, AL 36695
251-633-0123
8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Notes: **Call first to schedule telemedicine appointment **test appointment will be scheduled after telemedicine appointment
Main Street Family Care
6280 Grelot Road, Mobile, 36609
251-288-5606
Monday-Friday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m./Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Monroe County
Main Street Family Care
1195 South Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, 36460
251-743-2560
Monroe County Hospital
2016 South Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, AL 36460
Hotline 251-743-7431 (if no one answers call 251-575-3111)
8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Monday and Thursday only
Notes: **must call first **call COVID-19 hotline first to set up appointment
