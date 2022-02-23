Crash closes Highway 90 and County Road 87 in Elsanor

ELSANOR, Ala. (WALA) -- A two-vehicle crash at the corner of Highway 90 and Baldwin County Road 87 has closed the intersection.
State Troopers are on the scene of the wreck. No other details have been released.
