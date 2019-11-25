All charges have been dropped against NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, according to a statement from his attorney.
Attorney Moshae Elise Donald released the following statement:
"I am pleased to announce that all criminal charges against DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped. The case is dismissed, and Mr. Cousins is looking forward to moving onward with his life and career as a professional basketball player."
An arrest warrant was issued for Cousins in August after the mother of his 7-year-old son filed a police report alleging that former LeFlore High School and Kentucky Wildcats standout threatened to, "put a bullet in your (expletive) head."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.