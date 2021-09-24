THEODORE Ala, (WALA) According to police officials a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.
Officials say that shortly after 7 a.m. the crossing guard at Theodore High School was struck by a vehicle. The crossing guard's injuries and condition are unknown at this time.
Mobile police are investigating this incident and will release more information as it becomes available.
