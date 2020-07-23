MOBILE, Ala. – On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at approximately 9:48 p.m., police responded to the Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments, 363 Azalea Road, in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, 29-year-old Gregory Sledge, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.