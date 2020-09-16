Baldwin County EMA photo

From Baldwin County EMA: "We are receiving lots of information about the damages and debris from Hurricane Sally. DO NOT attempt to travel along the roadways! Dangerous conditions still exist."

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope is enforcing a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

Officials say historic flooding is ongoing, especially across Baldwin County eastward into the western Florida Panhandle.

