Jail records in Baldwin County show that the murder suspect accused of shooting a man in Daphne Wednesday has been arrested.
Marcus Stallworth, 44, of Mobile, was booked into the jail at 3:36 a.m. today, the records show. He is charged with murder.
He is alleged to have killed a man at the Friendship Road Dirt Pit Wednesday morning.
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the dirt pit, operated by Friendship Materials, just before 10 a.m. after a call for shots fired. When they arrived, they said, they found 45-year-old Yaphet Hunter of Chunchula shot.
