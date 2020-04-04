The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 78-year-old James Edward Murphee.
Police say Murphee was last seen in Tuscaloosa County around 1:30 p.m. on April 4, 2020.
According to authorities, Murphee may be traveling to the Jefferson County area or Daphne.
They say he may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.
Murphee may be driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma bearing Alabama license plate 5AJ3651. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James Edward Murphee please contact the Daphne Police Department at (251) 621-9100 or call 911.
