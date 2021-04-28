DAPHNE, Ala. --According to Daphne Utilities, crews are on site at a water main break on Greenwood Drive.
The estimated time to complete the repairs is around 2 hours.
During the repair, you may see low water pressure, no water, or discoloration.
After the repair, they advise you run your outside faucet for 15 minutes or until water clears.
