Desi Banks is an actor, comedian, and cultural influencer based out of Atlanta, GA. With over four million followers on Instagram, he is known for his hilariously relatable digital sketches featuring popular characters Parlay, Lil Johnny and Grandma Reese. These unique sketches have featured many other notable online personalities, including B. Simone, Pretty Vee and Candace B.
Health and Safety Protocols
The well-being of Saenger Theatre guests, artists and team members is our top priority. As such, the following guidelines will be in place: • Masks will be required for all patrons and staff while inside the venue. • In order to meet social distancing guidelines, only 600 tickets will be available. • The seating chart for the show has been mapped out to ensure that patrons are properly socially distanced. Because Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order mandates that for all non-work gatherings, citizens are required to maintain a six-foot distance between persons not from the same household, and in order to accommodate the maximum number of patrons, the majority of available seats will be sold in groups of four. We will have a limited number of seats for two people available. We will do our best to accommodate families with more than four members. • Social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced in the Box Office, at the theatre entrance, and in all lobby and restroom areas. Signage throughout the venue will help patrons adhere to proper guidelines. • For additional information about our health and safety protocols, please visit bit.ly/saengersafety. • These protocols are subject to change should the State of Alabama’s “Safer at Home” guidelines change prior to the show date.
TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 AT 10 AM Ticket Prices: $32, $42 (Additional fees may apply.)
