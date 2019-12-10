A Birmingham detective in the murder case of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney testified on Tuesday that the 3-year-old had ingested toxic levels of Methamphetamine, along with Trazodone at the time of her death. Trazodone is used for depression, anxiety, sleep and pain.
The official cause of the child's dead is asphyxiation
Homicide Detective Jonathan Ross, a veteran with the police force, testified at the preliminary hearing in the capital murder case. The little girl's body was discovered in a Parkway Villa Apartment dumpster approximately 10 days after she went missing on October 12.
According to authorities, the child was killed the day of her abduction.
Patrick Stallworth, 39, and 29-year-old Derick Brown have both been charged with capital murder.
The child, known as "Cupcake" to relatives, vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12.
Following the arrests of Stallworth and Brown, authorities said, "we believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did," said Smith, who did not reveal a potential motive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.