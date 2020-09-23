MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, September 23 at approximately 3:05 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Dickenson Avenue in reference to a domestic altercation.
Upon arrival officers located a male, identified as 37-year-old Charles Lewis, deceased.
Police say a subject was apprehended and it was determined that the case will be presented to a grand jury.
