MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- If you're needing some financial help after Hurricane Sally, besides FEMA there's also disaster loans.
FOX10 News spoke with U.S. Small Business Administration Public Affairs Specialist Roberto Baltodano explained how to get some more money in your pocket.
Baltodano said, "The way disasters work, if you will, the way the federal government works is FEMA comes in and provides the services, and SBA acts as a safety net, if you will, and I'm going to give you a very good example that is actually being sold down there. When homeowners or business owners may not have access to cash to pay for the insurance deductible for example, that is where SBA comes in. We do review credit but it's very basic in terms of the review we do, what we're looking for the ability for that person to be able to repay a loan. These are loans that are very low and interest we're talking about as low as 1%, 1.88% for homeowners and renters, and they can go up to 3% or two and three quarters for businesses and nonprofit organizations, payable up to 30 years and so we do have a level of flexibility in how we provide this assistance. After all, it is disaster relief. The one thing you need to remember is those immediate needs, FEMA can help you with and when you think in terms of long term, the SBA can come in and cover gaps, such as the one I explained about insurance deductibles. For example.
These are loans that you don't have to take, even if you're approved, or you can take just a portion of the loan, you can take it in segments, we actually do play in terms of what your needs are and that is going to be part of the conversation that we'll have so that you can find a solution. So again, immediate needs, FEMA. Long term recovery, SBA."
If you want to apply for a disaster loan, first register with FEMA and then go to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is November 19, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 21, 2021.
