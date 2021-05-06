MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- A big rehabilitation project is in the works as the Mobile Airport Authority announces it will be closing down their primary runway at the Downtown Airport to make much needed improvements.
The primary runway at the Downtown Mobile Airport getting much needed TLC, 9.1 million dollars worth to be exact.
Being a former air field, Mobile Airport Authority President, Chris Curry says the infrastructure of the airport is quite outdated, "certainty without a well-functioning runway you cant have a well-functioning airport."
The project would include improvements like resurfacing the pavement on the runway, installing led lights, drainage improvements and enhancing their navigational approach.
Curry also says these improvements are needed to shift commercial air service to the downtown location, "it would give us a world class facility that can be used as we relocate commercial service from the regional airport and to also support our tenant like airbus with a high quality product."
Relocating the West Mobile Airport to the Downtown Airport location has been in the works for three years now. Curry says moving the airport will help with accessibility, "its a more attractive location," he said, "we can attract more carriers which will lead to reduction in fair and more direct destinations."
The project would not have be possible without the help of Senator Richard Shelby. He supported the airport and helped to have it funded through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Relocating airports would also positively impact the synergy with the Port of Mobile to further benefit the city's economy.
Curry says the project should take 160 days, the runway reopening sometime in the fall.
The project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 10th.
