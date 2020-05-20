Drive-in movies are coming to Hank Aaron Stadium this Memorial Day weekend.
Organizers, Drive-In Dudes, say they are whipping out inflatable screens to turn the parking lots into the perfect place to catch a movie.
The line-up kicks off with some family friendly entertainment.
Thursday night
TOMORROW NIGHT, YOU'VE GOT SHREK JUST BEFORE EIGHT.
AND FRIDAY - FROZEN TWO.
THE SAME NIGHT - YOU CAN CATCH "BACK TO THE FUTURE", "JURASSIC PARK", OR "FRIDAY"!
AND THAT'S JUST THE BEGINNING.
ALL YOU HAVE TO DO - IS ORDER ONE TICKET PER VEHICLE ONLINE.
ALL THE DETAILS - ON FOX10TV.COM
