An Eight Mile woman tells a powerful story of a friend from high school being shot and killed and her cousin's fiancee grazed by a bullet during the Dayton mass shooting.
Erma McMichael says her cousin, Jonathan, and his fiancee, whom he just got engaged to that night, were in the downtown district when the shooting happened.
But she says she didn't know that until she got a text from another relative who, according to McMichael, "was texting me at that time, blowing up my phone, saying he's okay, they are all okay. And I didn't know what it was about until I seen the breaking news from you guys."
McMichael says Jonathan wouldn't go into details that night but "he said he had to at least duck and hide a little bit and try to protect his fiancee."
As for what happened to them Mc Michael said, "He wasn't hit, but his fiancee was grazed by a bullet a little bit on her arm. But she's doing good, shes home. They're both counting their blessings that they're still alive."
Later, McMichael got more shocking news when she saw the names of those killed.
She found a friend of hers was on the list.
McMichael says she went to high school with Monica Storey Brickhouse.
McMichael said, "She never had a negative word about anybody: very loving, compassionate person."
McMichael said she had just talked with Monica on Facebook Saturday morning.
When asked what she thought when she saw that Monica was one of the people killed, McMichael said, "It made me wonder why one of the angels had to go home. Her life was cut down too short, especially with a young child."
McMichael is still trying to make sense of a senseless act.
When asked if she could tell something to the man responsible, she said, "I wish he would have got some help when he knew what the issue was. People should not have to suffer, especially innocent lives."
McMichael said she just learned from Monica's mother that funeral arrangements were set for Saturday in Ohio.
