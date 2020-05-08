Saturday, May 23rd at 8AM: Please join us for a drive-thru style Elberta German Sausage Festival! We will be cooking and selling 2,000 lbs of Elberta German Sausage with or without kraut for $5 per sandwich. We will be accepting cash and credit payments. As always, any donations are also welcome. For this event, vehicle traffic will enter the line from Main St (County Rd 83) onto Oak St. Both lanes of Oak St will be one way which will allow us to essentially have 2 lines. Both lines will turn onto Chicago St, where a section of Chicago St will also be one way with each lane forming a line. Each line will have its own pickup point, and each line will also have its own route to exit its pickup point. We will have personnel deployed at various points to ensure traffic to and from the pickup points flows smoothly. Patrons will not exit their vehicles during this event. Raw sausage will not be sold. Please share with your friends, and we hope you will come out to support the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department!

