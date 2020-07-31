MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Electronics, scrap metal and tire recycling day will take place Saturday, August 1, according to Mobile County Commission officials.
The event is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on the west side of the parking area.
The event is a free disposal event and is open to Mobile County residents. They say proof of residency must be provided and businesses are excluded.
According to officials, only one load per household will be accepted and face coverings must be worn. They say social distancing will be practiced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.