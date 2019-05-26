Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters and Escambia County EMS crews posted on their Facebook page that they saved a man's life last night.
FROM ESCAMBIA COUNTY FIRE RESCUE:
ECFR crews arrived on the scene of a residential structure fire and quickly located and removed an adult male from a blazing mobile home. CPR was performed and the resident regained circulation before he was transported to a local hospital.
The fire occurred in the 3000 block of Miller Street. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from a single-wide mobile home located on the rear of the property behind the primary residence
The call was received at approximately 9:14 p.m., and crews were able to work quickly and get the fire under control by 9:37 p.m.
The fire appeared to originate in the kitchen. The incident is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations.
The resident was displaced and assistance is being provided by Escambia County Emergency Medical Services, Gulf Power and Pensacola Fire Department
Smoke alarms were not present at the time of the fire.
