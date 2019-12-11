Fairhope businessman Daniel Dyas claims innocence after child abuse charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope businessman Daniel Dyas says he wants to set the record straight, one week after being accused of abusing one of his three sons.
Surrounded by his attorneys, family and friends at a Wednesday news conference, Dyas called the felony charges against him, "patently, unequivocally and frankly obviously - completely false."
Dyas is charged with domestic violence strangulation and willful torture and abuse of a child. He's since been released on bond after turning himself in Dec. 4.
"Surprised and offended," Dyas said. "People who know me and know our home and know I interact with my children know this is completely false."
Dyas, who is being represented by Attorney Riley Powell, says since the allegations, he has been unable to see his three sons.
"At least on behalf of the district attorney, this was a father disciplining his son. It's not against the law in Alabama to use corporal punishment to discipline your children, it's not illegal to spank your child," Powell said. "So meanwhile, though, we've broken up a family. He hasn't seen his children for almost four weeks and there's not a court date, nothing in sight.
Dyas, 37, says he's had custody of his three sons for the past five years. He's now looking forward to his day in court, when he says, he'll be acquitted and have his sons returned to him.
"I love my sons deeply, I miss them, I can't wait to see them again," Dyas said. "And I"m doing everything I can to make that happen as soon as possible and I hope they know that."
Right now, Dyas and his attorney's are working to reduce some of the conditions of his arrest - like being forced to wear an ankle monitor and the inability to have contact with his sons.
A preliminary court hearing has not yet been scheduled. FOX10 News will continue to follow this story.
