The City of Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson says their beaches and public parks will remain open however, they will be assessed daily.
"In respect to the statewide order issued by Governor Kay Ivey earlier today, the City of Fairhope is taking the steps ordered to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
This includes:
“Effective today, March 19, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., all restaurants, bars, breweries or similar establishments shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or drink.
a. Such establishments may continue to offer food for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols including maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.
b. Such establishments are strongly encouraged to offer online ordering and curbside pickup of food.
c. Hospital food service areas are excluded from this order provided they have their own social distancing plan.
” At this time all public parks and beaches in Fairhope will continue to be monitored and assessed daily. “
Please continue to exercise social-distancing, limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people and follow recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” said Wilson. “We are updating information hourly on our website and will continue to keep you informed as decisions change.”
