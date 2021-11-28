A Saraland teenager died Saturday night in a crash on Lott Road in Mobile County.
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 9:38 p.m. about eleven miles south of Citronelle.
The 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition when the vehicle went off the road and overturned. The victim was taken to a hospital where they later died.
State Troopers have not released any other details about the accident.
