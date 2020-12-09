MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- One week after Sam Woods last spoke with his son, Curtis, his family is now facing a devastating reality.
His son, charged with attempted murder and his precious granddaughter, McKinnley, clinging to life after the 22-year-old is accused of stabbing his toddler daughter at their home in the Edgewood Villas Monday night--nearly killing her.
Doctors say sweet McKinnley Woods, with her big beautiful brown eyes and ringlet curls, is a miracle baby.
“And I prayed and I asked the Lord... just give me my grandbaby,” said Sam Woods.
An innocent child-- just 22 months old-- a victim of the unthinkable.
“They let us know that she had flatlined twice.”
Baby McKinnley-- a fighter-- pulling through, her grandfather's prayers answered.
Woods says McKinnley is in the ICU and is in stable condition.
“Just long as she lived. That’s all I wanted to hear.”
Woods and his wife drove through the night, rushing from their home in Birmingham to Mobile as soon as they got the gut wrenching news.
“Ever since yesterday I just... it seems like… this ain’t true.”
Woods says his son Curtis has been battling with his mental health lately and was on medication.
“He’s not in the right state of mind. He was talking about demons and they ‘Were after me and my family,’ and I said, "Son where is all this coming from?' He wanna be a profit.”
Woods says to add to an already tragic situation, the mugshot taken of his son just hours after allegedly stabbing his own daughter, is a sign something isn’t right.
“When you look at the mugshot and he got a little grin on it. That let me know that’s not my son… him being a man, he gotta face that because what he did. But the thing is he ain’t grieved yet, he ain't hurt, he ain't felt because he don’t really know what’s going on, but when he take his medicine and then when he realize what actually really happened it’s gonna tear him up.”
Woods says he plans to try and find a way to get his son the medical attention he needs.
He wants his son’s wife to know they love her and will support she and McKinnley with whatever they need.
