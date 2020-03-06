COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health: There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida. There are an additional five repatriated cases of Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
FHD: Coronavirus cases increase to 9 in Florida
