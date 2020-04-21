On April 20th, 2020, the Foley Police Department arrested 18-year-old Trinity Faith McAdams of Foley and charged her with one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly in the 1st Degree (a felony) and five counts of Obtaining Signature by Deception (a misdemeanor.)
Officials say earlier this month, the department was alerted to suspicious financial transactions made by McAdams who was a home caregiver for an 81-year-old Foley resident who is mostly blind and on hospice.
They say the investigation revealed that McAdams exploited her client's age and medical limitations by having the client sign incomplete checks as payment for daily work.
They say the teen would then inflate the amounts on the checks prior to depositing them. Over the course of nine weeks, McAdams wrote herself checks for varying amounts totaling more than $4000.00 in excess of her pre-determined salary.
This case was investigated in coordination with the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office Elderly Exploitation Team which focuses on financial crimes against our elderly citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.