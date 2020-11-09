Football lovers believe scheduling changes because of COVID-19 will make it hard to determine SEC champion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- This week's marquee matchup between the number one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the defending champs, the LSU Tigers could be in jeopardy because of COVID-19.
Auburn and Mississippi State's game this weekend has already been postponed.
It’s the first time all season that Alabama and Auburn have had to make changes to their schedule because of COVID-19.
“This year is an anomaly….it’s a chaos type scenario,” said Don Bourg, and LSU fan.
With several Bulldogs under quarantine this week Auburn and Mississippi State's matchup this weekend has been postponed until December 12th.
“Hopefully they can get it in for the sake of the student athletes. you know because some of them... this may be their last game ever played,” said Bourg.
And with several LSU players testing positive for COVID, Alabama's first game as number one in the nation could be canceled
“I’m a SEC fan, so yes! It’s a big game because that helps determine who's gonna be the champion of the SEC,” said Will Kitchens.
Football lovers like Don Bourg and Will Kitchens are understanding of the situation..
“At the most this is a sporting event.. people come first.”
And having to roll with the punches...
“You can’t get a real feel of the game with the pandemic affecting players and coaches so it’s something we really need to think about.. what’s going on moving forward,” said Kitchens.
Will Kitchens believes football season has pretty much been up in the air and COVID-19 will make it hard to determine a true champ.
“They’ll probably just have to pick a champion, but it’s not going to be a real season to know.. like this season who really was the best.”
Others like Bourg say it’s been an interesting season seeing certain teams rise to the top.
