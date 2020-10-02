JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --Four people are now charged in the death of a Gautier man who was found floating in the Pascagoula River on September 22.
According to JCSO, investigators made two more arrests on October 1.
27 year old Zachary Cooper of Moss Point and 36 year old Jason Lee Miller of Lucedale are each charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder.
Also charged this week with accessory is Taylor Carpenter of Escatapwa.
Joseph Paul McLeod, 33, of Pascagoula has been jailed since last week, charged with capital murder.
McLeod is being held without bond. Bond for Carpenter, miller, and Cooper is set for $100,000.
