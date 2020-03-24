FOX News is reporting that three U.S. Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in the Philippine Sea have tested positive for COVID-19.
FOX News: 3 Navy sailors about aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt test positive for COVID-19
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Single mom of 6 who beat stage 4 breast cancer dies from coronavirus
- Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Mobile County
- Alabama up to 242 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama
- Family of 4 could get $3,000 under virus relief plan
- Springhill Medical Center tested 36 for coronavirus; 2 negative results
- Louisiana governor issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order
- 12-year-old girl with coronavirus is on a ventilator and fighting for her life
- Alabama Power, Spire will not disconnect services to those impacted by coronavirus crisis
- Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.