FOX10's Joe Emer interviews eight-time state championship winning Coach Terry Curtis of UMS-Wright Preparatory School.
EMER: Coach Curtis, thank you so much for being here with us today.
CURTIS: Well, I'm glad to be here, Joe. It's a little bit different. We're doing the best we can I guess you can say.
EMER: So yeah, so a lot of concern out there a lot of folks want to know what's going on. We know there's going to be more announcements in the future. So let's just start with what's taking place right now. Tell us about the practice situation as it is right now.
CURTIS: Right now ... kind of the way I talk about is kind of the way we do it. We have four groups of about 18 being in a group. One of them will be in the weight room. One will run, and then we just rotate. About an hour and a half, two hours later, another group comes in and we do the same thing. But there's never more than 18 people at a time in a group. That way in the weight room we can keep them separated. We make them wear a mask in the weight room at all times or at least when they are spotting or when they are going to be within six feet of someone. And on the outside, when they are doing their condition and running, we do let them pull the mask down, but outside on the field you can spread them out and do the social distancing that the law requires or wants. So that is how we are doing it right now. We have thrown the ball a little bit. We have done seven on seven one time. Just pretty much staying apart and working on drills and so forth where we can keep the social distancing. We've been very aware of not getting in groups or close proximity to each other.
EMER: So when I called and asked about doing this interview to give us an update on where we're at, you had talked about how you've been in a number of meetings lately, zoom meetings, calls and talks about what's going on. So, what have those talks entailed what are the discussions that are on the table?
CURTIS: How are we gonna do it? Yeah, that's the biggest problem I think right now with coaches and all. We need to be looking at the things that are going to happen later on. You know one of my biggest concerns now ... we can supposedly right now, today, starting July the 27th, you know I'm worried about the water, about hydration, you know, it's hot. You go out there for two hours. How are you going to keep those guys hydrated? How are you going to handle right now? They're bringing their own water bottle from home, but they're only here for about an hour and a half or whatever, so they're OK, but they're not in shoulder pads. I think that's gonna be a big concern, and the transportation part of it. The locker room right now, they're coming to us already dressed, and they leave. They don't go in the locker room. They don't dress in the locker room. Once you get shoulder pads, helmet and equipment, you've got to have a place to keep it. So how are you going to handle that? Right now that's our biggest concerns, and the things that we've got to be thinking about before we actually get into the ... everybody is wanting to practice. We've got a long way to go before we get to that point.
EMER: At the time of this interview that we're taking place right now we have not heard specifically from MCPSS, what the school plans are and we have not heard from the AHSAA exactly what the plans are for that. And then of course the governor could change things at any time, depending upon if she hands any mandates down. So what are you expecting in terms of just having to adapt to these possible changes that will come?
CURTIS: Who knows? Just like we started the interview, everything's changing. Just about daily something is changing. You know, she came on spur of the moment, the governor I'm talking about. She said we're going to wear masks, in all public places. Next week she could say we're not going to do them and we're not going to do this or we're going to do that. But you know when that happens, you have to adapt and you have to have a contingency plan. You have to be ready for the things and, you know, who knows? I get more calls right now from just individuals, or coaches or whoever that may be. Asking can you give me your honest opinion? Do you think we are going to have football? You know, and it is a legit question that's coming from them. And right now nobody knows. I know I've been coaching a long time, but, you know, I've never been through anything like this. Our administration hasn't. We meet just about daily just about the school and how we going to handle it. But I can tell you that the biggest deal is making sure that our kids are safe.
EMER: So on that point, Coach, you know I think a lot of people would say I didn't do my job if I didn't ask this during this interview. I love sports and playing sports my whole life. I know you love sports. Some people out there say there's no way to play a sport like football and maintain the safety guidelines that are out there. What do you have to say what are your thoughts on that?
CURTIS: Well, you know you hate to say it, but sometimes you have to just take that chance. You know a lot of people, you remember when concussions were big. You know parents were worried about the concussion part of it. But now people know about concussions and they still take that chance. Which anyone can get one in the game of football, a concussion. And it is kind of going to be the same thing. You know we do know that the kids are safer than people my age, but that doesn't mean anything really. So, you know, I really can't answer that. I, my thing kind of we need to probably try and see and start school and kind of see where it goes there. You know, the big thing won't be opening, or it's not going to be starting practice, I don't think. The big part is going to be whether it's school, whether it is athletics or what it is staying open. Once we get into it, from what people tell us. But really, everybody's been wrong about every aspect of what they projected with this thing. You know they thought in the summer it would be over, that the heat would do it, but it hasn't touched it. It's just, you know it's really hard to say.
EMER: Well at the core of it, Coach, from covering sports with you over the years and knowing your heart. I know you care about these students tremendously. I know you want them to be as safe, and as healthy as possible. And we know we want to try and play if that's possible as well too, so we appreciate you taking some time to answer these questions today. And of course, there will be more questions as we roll out here to see what changes come in the future. It's just gonna be one of these things we have to take every day as it comes. Right, Coach?
CURTIS: Exactly. You know I wish I could tell you more. I wish I could say we've got it all figured out. It's going to be safe. But we don't, you know. Whether to start school virtually. Whether to backup the season. You know, who knows.
I'm kind of glad I'm not the one who has to make those decisions. And I'm also glad that I am able to give my input and what I've seen. I do know that at this point in time, I think, coaches, and also players are doing the best job they can possibly do with the situation they have to follow the guidelines and keep everyone as safe as possible. And I do think that where we are right now with this, that there is a good chance that kids are safer at school than they are at home. A lot of people haven't said that and I don't mean that against the parents I'm talking about the weekends of going to the beach they are going to the river they are congregating that I'm not sure they're not safer in this environment than they are when they are not here.
EMER: Well, Coach, we appreciate your insight. We appreciate you asking these questions, and we'll continue to follow this road to the schools reopening for you right here on FOX10. Thanks a lot.
