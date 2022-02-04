Aboard the sailing ship Clotilda, 110 Africans were captive human cargo, packed tight and close like cargo below deck.
They were transported across the Atlantic Ocean.
The importation of slaves was illegal in 1860, when a wealthy Mobilian’s bet violated Federal law.
The Clotilda sailed into Mobile Bay, and it was scuttled in the River Delta and burned.
The captives were freed in 1865 after the Civil War.
They built a community Africatown and a foundation for future generations.
They and their descendants passed down their American story.
In 2019 the Clotilda’s sunken remains were relocated, found and officially documented.
Africatown resident Cleon Jones said, "We found the ship, and we’re in the process of building a coalition of people of Africatown, to dissect the story and tell it in its entirety."
You can visit the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trails. The trails' primary objective is to share Mobile's multicultural legacy.
"You can't know where you're going until you know where you've been," was the motto of the trail founder, Dora Franklin Finley. Information can be found at http://www.dffaaht.org/ and on the organization's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dffaahtrail/.
To book a tour, call 251-725-2236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.