Cleon Jones played football and baseball at Mobile County Training School and Alabama A&M University.
The New York Mets signed him as a free agent in 1963, and without playing a Double A or Triple A game, Jones was called up to the Major Leagues that season.
Jones became a Mets starting outfielder in the 1966 season. He moved to left field in 1967, where he became an All-Star.
He led the “Miracle” Mets to a World Series Championship in 1969, catching the final out.
"You would not be talking to a former Major League ballplayer named Cleon Jones if not for this community, so I will be forever beholding to this community because they made Cleon Jones a Major League baseball player," Jones said.
He was selected as the Mets all-time left fielder and was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.
You can visit the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trails. The trails' primary objective is to share Mobile's multicultural legacy.
"You can't know where you're going until you know where you've been," was the motto of the trail founder, Dora Franklin Finley. Information can be found at http://www.dffaaht.org/ and on the organization's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dffaahtrail/.
To book a tour, call 251-725-2236.
