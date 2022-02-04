Robert Brazile, the Vigor High School and Jackson State University standout, was a first round NFL draft pick.
Brazile made an immediate impact earning Defensive Rookie of Year honors.
Nick-named Doctor Doom, he was a hard-hitting linebacker and spectacular pass rusher.
Brazile was named all-pro five straight seasons and selected to seven Pro Bowls. He was also named to the NFL’s 1970’s all-decade team.
In 2018 Brazile was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Brazile recalled, "I was full of tears, I’m going to be honest with you, because I had waited for so long and the fulfillment of someone really validating everything that you had worked so hard for had come to life, to get that and to be alive and to think about the people’s lives that had gotten you there my mom, my dad, my family, it was so overwhelming so you can’t do anything but cry, you’re at your point of happiness."
You can visit the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trails. The trails' primary objective is to share Mobile's multicultural legacy.
"You can't know where you're going until you know where you've been," was the motto of the trail founder, Dora Franklin Finley. Information can be found at http://www.dffaaht.org/ and on the organization's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dffaahtrail/.
To book a tour, call 251-725-2236.
