FOX10 is teaming up with VOA and Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers to provide school supplies for local children in need.
This year, to keep children safe from COVID-19, monetary donations are being requested in lieu of material donations.
Your monetary donation will help provide a backpack filled with age-appropriate school essentials and hand sanitizer.
To donate, go to voase.org/donate.
