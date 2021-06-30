Playgrounds are more than just a place to play. They help build a child’s self-esteem, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together. So let’s put our commitment to the community to work and build a playground together! FOX10 is teaming up with The United Way of Southwest Alabama, PlayPower and Make an Impact to build a brand new playground at Walsh Park.
This new playground is made possible through our sponsors; EcoSouth Services, Shoe Station and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai. You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to competition on-air, online and on social media.
